Digital system to replace Patwari culture: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday said that the government has decided to replace ‘Patwari culture’ with a digital system, ARY News reported.

He said this during a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from Punjab assembly and PTI ticket holders, who called on him at CM House.

“Provincial government will get rid of ‘patwari culture’ by digitizing land record authority,” said Usman Buzdar.

Earlier in the day, CM Usman Buzdar in his message on World Computer Literacy Day has said that information technology is need of the hour and it is not possible to move forward without attaining computer literacy.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the present government has made all-out efforts to put the country in the right direction.

CM Usman Buzdar said that the conspiracies to destabilise the country will be failed. He added that the country is heading towards sustainable developments under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Last month, CM Buzdar announced to change the names of revenue officers from ‘Patwaris’ to village officers.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed concerned authorities to complete the establishment of 115 land record centers in far off area of the province by next month.

The meeting also decided to convert a Tehsil of Lahore as a Model Tehsil in respect of Revenue matters.

Village Officers will be appointed on scale 14 through Punjab Public Service Commission tests.

