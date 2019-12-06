Digital transformation only way for developing Pakistan: Khalid Maqbool

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that the digital transformation is the only way for developing Pakistan as a true knowledge based economy, ARY News reported.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of the ‘Digital Pakistan’ campaign in Islamabad, said Khalid Maqbool said, “We have witnessed weaker economies flourish by taking the right decisions at the right time in the last one decade.

In order to transform Pakistan into a knowledge based economy, the only path which is tried and tested globally is the path of digital transformation, he added.

“With a bulging youth of 65%, if we are able to apply our resources and skill set in the right direction, I believe that sky is the limit for Pakistan as change starts from within,” the federal minister said.

He urged the youth of the country to come forward and help the leadership in taking the country forward transparently and sustainably for the strengthening democracy.

Khalid Maqbool said that we need to educate our young population on how to make an earning out of Facebook rather than using it for only social interaction and how to self-learn new technologies and areas of interest rather than watching news and movies on YouTube.

