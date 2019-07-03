Poet and ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ lyricist Nisar Nasik passes away

Renowned poet and writer of Dil Dil Pakistan, Nisar Nasik passed away on Wednesday morning in Rawalpindi after prolonged illness.

The 76-year-old poet spent the last few years of his life in extreme poverty. He suffered from mild blindness as well as amnesia before bidding adieu to the world.

Born in 1943, he hailed from Rawalpindi. He was an eminent Urdu and Punjabi poet who penned down national song Dil Dil Pakistan, which became popular even at international level. The song was sung by famous pop band Vital Signs’ lead vocalist, Junaid Jamshed, in 1987 who rose to fame with it.

Nasik also wrote two books, Chothi Simat Ka Musafir and Dil Dil Pakistan.

He was presented with Life Time Achievement Award by Pakistan Television (PTV) for his contribution to literature.

The poet will be laid to rest in Rath Dhok area of Rawalpindi today.

Comments

comments