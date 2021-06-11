Veteran Bollywood star Dilip Kumar returned home on Friday after undergoing a successful pleural aspiration procedure at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

Early on June 11, an update on Kumar’s official Twitter account stated, “With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital.”

“God’s infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah, and the entire team at Hinduja Khar,” wrote close aide Faisal Farooqui on Kumar’s behalf.

Kumar was diagnosed with pleural effusion earlier this week and was admitted to the hospital on June. 6, prompting distress among fans and followers. However, Farooqui had continually assured fans that Kumar was stable.

