Dilip Kumar on oxygen support and stable, says close friend

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar is stable and is on oxygen support, his close friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed on Kumar’s official Twitter account.

In the latest update about Kumar’s health, Farooqui took to Kumar’s Twitter to dispel rumors of his passing, tweeting, “Dilip Saab is on oxygen support – not on a ventilator. He is stable.”

The tweet further said that the doctor who is treating Kumar, Dr. Jalil Parkar, is waiting for a few results before performing a pleural aspiration.

Rumors about Kumar’s death had been doing the rounds on social media after news of his hospitalization broke on June 6. “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations,” Kumar’s official Twitter account had tweeted, reporting episodes of breathlessness.

The rumors were then refuted by his team on Twitter, who said, “Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab (Kumar) is stable. Thank you for your heartfelt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah.”

Farooqui also had a special request for the media, urging them to carefully verify any updates about Kumar’s health. “Millions of Dilip Saab’s fans look up to you for updates on his health. You have always done a great job. Please verify from this Twitter handle instead of calling anybody who may not have direct knowledge,” he said.

