Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes handed over to KP govt

The ancestral homes of Bollywood legends Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor have finally been handed over to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The Peshawar deputy commissioner has announced that the ownership of the houses has been transferred to the director of KP’s archaeology and museum department, with plans to turn the four and six marla buildings into museums.

According to a local news outlet, all legal proceedings have been completed by the local administration under sections 4-6 and 17 of the Land Acquisition Act of 1894.

Talking about the acquisition, KP Archeology and Museums Director Abdul Samad said, “In the past, only announcements were made but no practical steps were taken but the current government took possession of the houses after completing all legal procedures.”

Notices for written submission of any objection have also been issued to the owners.

The owner of Raj Kapoor’s haveli, Barkat Wali has objected that the property was purchased by one Haji Khushal Rasul in an open auction in 1968, and was subsequently sold by Rasul to him. He also cited that the house is not fit to be turned into a museum, owing to its location in a thickly-populate area of Peshawar.

On the other hand, Gul Rahman Mohmand, Kashif Naseem, and Abdul Jalil Faqir, owners of Dilip Kumar’s ancestral property, have also submitted their pleas to the deputy commissioner of Peshawar.

Found in the old, walled city area of Peshawar, Yousuf Khan aka Dilip Kumar’s four marla house is situated in the Khudadad Mohallah of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, which itself holds a number of generational secrets, stories, and traditions.

Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor’s six marla family haveli is located Dhak-i-Dalgaran.

