Dilip Kumar stable after successful pleural aspiration procedure

Veteran Bollywood star Dilip Kumar has undergone a successful pleural aspiration procedure after being diagnosed with pleural effusion earlier this week, reported Faisal Farooqui, a close associate of Kumar.

The news was shared on Kumar’s personal Twitter account which is being handled by Farooqui on the legendary actor’s behalf. “Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab,” he wrote, assuring fans and followers that Kumar will be discharged from the hospital soon.

Update: Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF (@FAISALmouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 9, 2021

“I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomorrow (Thursday).”

Dilip Kumar on oxygen support and stable, says close friend

Earlier, Farooqui had also dispelled rumors of Kumar’s passing, after news of his hospitalization broke on June 6. “Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab (Kumar) is stable. Thank you for your heartfelt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah,” he had said.

