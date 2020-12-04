Kangana Ranaut is no stranger to Twitter controversies, having stirred one too many herself. The Queen actor has now found herself in hot waters once again at the hands of singer cum actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Dosanjh took Ranaut to the cleaners after she tweeted false information about an elderly Sikh woman at the ongoing farmer’s protests in India. She alleged that the woman was protesting for a sum of Rs. 100, also claiming that she was the Shaheen Bagh Dadi, Bilkis Bano.

The Proper Patola singer then shared a video of the woman Ranaut had tweeted about, confirming her identity as one Mahinder Kaur. “Respected Mahinder Kaur Ji. Listen to this Kangana, with proof. A person should not be this blind. She (Kangana) keeps on saying anything,” he tweeted.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾 Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

The video, a snippet from a BBC interview of Kaur, shows her addressing Ranaut, asking her to come and see the protests herself.

Ranaut then hit back at Dosanjh in a bitter tone, calling him ‘Karan Johar’s pet’. “The dadi (grandmother) who was protesting at Shaheen Bagh for citizenship, that same Bilkis Bano dadi ji was also seen protesting for farmers. I don’t know who is Mahinder Kaur Ji. What is this drama?” she tweeted.

Dosanjh did not hold back this time, asking her, “Are you a pet of whoever you have worked with? The list will be long then.”

“This isn’t Bollywood, this is Punjab. You sure know how to play with people’s emotions through your lies,” he added.

Oh chamche chal, tu jinki chat chat ke kaam leta hai, main unki roz bajati hoon,jayada mat uchal,main Kangana Ranaut hoon tere jaisi chamchi nahin jo jhoot boloon,maine sirf aur sirf Shaheen Baag wali protestor pe comment kiya tha, if anyone can prove otherwise I will apologise. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

The Tanu Weds Manu actor resorted to even more derogatory language in Hindi in her reply to Dosanjh, calling him a ‘bootlicker’. “The ones you butter up to get work, I teach them lessons every day. Don’t get too excited. I am Kangana Ranaut, not a bootlicker like you who will lie, I only commented on Shaheen Bagh protester,” she said.

At this, Dosanjh slammed her for her language, calling her out for devaluing other women, referring to them as someone who would work for Rs. 100. “Our mothers are equivalent to god for us. You have stirred up a hornet’s nest. Google the Punjabi.”

Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu.. Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an.. SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE.. Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu.. PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI..👍 https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

His reply then incited a defensive tone from Ranaut, who tweeted, “I had only commented on Shaheen Baag dadi because they instigated riots there even that tweet was deleted almost immediately, I don’t know from where they brought another elderly lady into the picture and now endlessly spreading lies. Vultures trying to instigate mob against a woman.”

At this, Dosanjh told her off for trying to threaten people in the name of Bollywood. “You don’t have brains, you take jibes at our mothers. Go and threaten somebody else in the name of Bollywood, we are born to show egoistic people their actual place. You have the habit of calling out everyone,” he tweeted.

Punjabi samajh aati hai mujhe, jinhonne Delhi mein riots karvaye khoon ki nadiyaan bahae, dangge karvaye unko defend karte hue sharm nahi aati? Tujhe kya sharm aayegi, kjo kaise kaam deta hai sabko pata hai 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Ranaut went on to hurl personal jibes at him, alluding that he supports riots and is shameless. “How will you feel any shame? Everyone knows how KJo gives work,” she tweeted.

“What direction is this conversation taking? Is your mind okay? Don’t steer the conversation in circles, be straightforward about what you barked about our mothers. Come and talk to our mothers, on whom you commented, and they will drive out all of that heroine attitude from within you,” retorted Dosanjh.

Mera ya tumhara sahi hona zaroori nahin hai, desh ka sahi hona zaroori hai, tum log farmers ko bhatka rahe ho, pareshaan hoon main inn protests se aaye din in riots se iss khoon kharabe se, aur tum sab bhaagidaar ho ismein… remember that … https://t.co/shhe4lyM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Kangana then closed her side of the argument, saying, “You or I being right doesn’t matter, what matters whether the country is right. You guys are misleading farmers, I am sick of these protests, these riots, and this bloodshed, and you guys are equally responsible for all this, remember that.”

Dosanjh then tweeted a picture of the elderly woman, writing, “Does this look like someone aiming for bloodshed? For us, elderly women are like a figment of God.”

He went on to add to his side of the argument with singer Mika Singh also siding with him.

The explosive exchange between the two incited a Twitter war of sorts on the other side of the border, with the majority leaning towards Dosanjh. Many also lauded him for finally showing Ranaut her place, who has been involved in mudslinging on Twitter for the better half of this year.

