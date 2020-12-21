It looks like the online war between Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut is far from blowing over.

Recently, the Queen actor was seen asking for Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra’s opinions on the farmers’ protests once again, reported Pinkvilla. She also questioned their intentions behind supporting farmers in their protest.

Over the weekend, Dosanjh hit back at Ranaut with a recording of his own, albeit just an audio one. The Good Newwz star went off on a hilarious tirade in Punjabi, during which he also mimicked Ranaut’s voice, calling it ‘irritating’.

“Oh my god. I have to share something with you guys. There are two or three girls who are unable to digest their food until they chant my name in the morning,” Dosanjh can be heard saying in the audio. “It’s just like a doctor prescribing two tablets in the morning and two in the evening and only then are they able to digest food.”

Ek Funny Gal Share Karni c 😂 Mitran Da Naam BLOOD PRESSURE Di Goli Varga Ek Vaari Lagg Jave.. Fer kithey hatda.. Tera ni Kasoor… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5fMyn2oGoB — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 19, 2020

He then went on to Ranaut, saying, “One of those girls has a very irritating voice, so irritating. Don’t pay any attention to them. They will bark themselves hoarse.”

Har Vaar Chiddi Kalolo Ni Hundi Bugge😊 Hate Na Failao Karma Baut Waddi Item an Hindu Sikh Muslim Isai Jaini Bodhi Sab Bhara Ne Aaps Vich..Nikke Hundeya Ton EH Hee Sikhde aeye an Hun V Har Dharm Da Banda Film Set te Kam Karda Family wangu.. Kush Lokan Di Job aa Agg Launa — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 19, 2020

Dosanjh also addressed Ranaut in another tweet, also in Punjabi, in which he asked her to stop spreading hate. He also warned her about ‘karma’, before quoting, “Even today, people of all faiths work on the same film set, like family. Some people want to watch the world burn.”

