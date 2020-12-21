Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Diljit Dosanjh takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut once again, mimics her in audio

Diljit Dosanjh Kangana farmers

It looks like the online war between Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut is far from blowing over.

Recently, the Queen actor was seen asking for Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra’s opinions on the farmers’ protests once again, reported Pinkvilla. She also questioned their intentions behind supporting farmers in their protest.

Over the weekend, Dosanjh hit back at Ranaut with a recording of his own, albeit just an audio one. The Good Newwz star went off on a hilarious tirade in Punjabi, during which he also mimicked Ranaut’s voice, calling it ‘irritating’.

“Oh my god. I have to share something with you guys. There are two or three girls who are unable to digest their food until they chant my name in the morning,” Dosanjh can be heard saying in the audio. “It’s just like a doctor prescribing two tablets in the morning and two in the evening and only then are they able to digest food.”

He then went on to Ranaut, saying, “One of those girls has a very irritating voice, so irritating. Don’t pay any attention to them. They will bark themselves hoarse.”

Dosanjh also addressed Ranaut in another tweet, also in Punjabi, in which he asked her to stop spreading hate. He also warned her about ‘karma’, before quoting, “Even today, people of all faiths work on the same film set, like family. Some people want to watch the world burn.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Ariana Grande is officially engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Lifestyle

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ struggles in China, grosses $38.5 million overseas

Lifestyle

Smuggled orangutans start new life after repatriation to Indonesia

Lifestyle

9-year-old tops Forbes list of Highest-Paid Youtube Stars of 2020


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close