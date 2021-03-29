Dining out, wedding ceremonies banned in Lahore among other activities

Web Analytics
LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman Younis has Monday announced the terms of Covid lockdown in the city suggesting stricter enforcement will mean getting out of restrictions for good, ARY News reported.

Posting on his Twitter handle, the commissioner wrote the markets shall be closed in the metropolis by 6 pm every day while all wedding ceremonies, both indoor and outdoor are barred.

A closure has been imposed on all public and/or private recreation and sports activities in the city while dining out has been restricted as well, said the commissioner.

He warned against any sort of violations of the lockdown terms.

It may be noted that Punjab has reported 2309 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, the provincial health department said in a statement today.

“In a day 17 more patients of the disease have died by coronavirus in the province,” Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department stated.

The tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in the province has reached to 6244, the health department stated.

“Lahore has reported 1478 new cases of the virus in a single day,” according to the health department.

In the third wave of Covid-19, steep surge of infections being reported in Pakistan’s largest province causing serious concerns across the country.

