Photos of objects found in Indian Tamil Nadu appeared on the social media earlier, labelled as ‘dinosaur eggs’, which the experts confirmed were instead the structures are ammonium sediments.

Local geologists and archaeology enthusiasts visited the site and dismissed claims that these were ‘dinosaur eggs’.

Indian media reported on the found fossils of ammonite that these were a large and diverse group of marine species that last existed around 416 million years ago during an era called the Devonian period. The group of experts found ammonium sediment in a water body called a quinine tank.

Ammonites are extinct marine species that existed some 416 million years ago. The name “ammonite” is inspired by their fossil shells’ spiral shape, which somewhat resembles the horns of tightly covered rams. These organisms are more closely related to living colloids such as octopus, squid, and cuttlefish.

One of the experts Ramesh Karuppia suggested that since the area of Tamil Nadu where the sediments are found, Ariyalur and Perambalur, used to be submerged in the sea, the “marine species must have been trapped in the concurrent process for centuries”. He confirmed it was misquoted as a dinosaur egg.

