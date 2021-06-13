Woman claims CCTV footage captured ‘baby dinosaur’ at her home

A woman claimed that she has sighted a ‘baby dinosaur’ in her backyard after she went through the footage captured by her home security camera.

The incident occurred in the US state of Florida where a security camera captured a four-legged animal walking away infront of the camera in the backyard of a woman’s home.

Welcome to Jurassic World? ‘Florida woman says she spotted a ‘baby dinosaur’ running through yard’https://t.co/eKZkWbdajz pic.twitter.com/JGjitLZ6n1 — Chris (@ChrisLikesDinos) April 19, 2021



Cristina Ryan, a resident of Palm Coast, said that of all the animals she could think of walking at 3:40 in the morning would not walk the way as seen in the video.

She even said that maybe she has watched Jurassic Park too many times, but she is quite sure that she saw a raptor or other small dinosaur.

Read More: New dinosaur species discovered in Australia, one of world’s biggest

Cristina told the local news outlet that some have told her that it might be a large bird, but to her that makes “no sense” since whatever it is, the mysterious creature appears to have front legs.

And hence, she continues to believe that she witnessed a raptor running through her backyard in the middle of the night.

Comments

comments