Diphtheria claims lives of 15 children in Badin coastal areas

BADIN: Around 15 children have been died of diphtheria in coastal areas of Badin district within three days, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The news channel has reported collecting details of eight such children.

Diphtheria is a bacterial infection causes a thick covering in the back of the throat leading to difficulty in breathing, heart failure, paralysis, and even death.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Badin visited coastal areas of Seerani, Ahmed Rajo and Bhugra Memon in the affected region.

“Four teams of the health department have also been sent to the affected areas, the DHO said.

The health workers have collected samples of around 20 children from the affected area, the official said.

The best way to prevent diphtheria is to get vaccinated, experts said.

The health officials in Karachi earlier reported the deaths of at least three children due to diphtheria.

Recently three children also died in Balochistan’s Dukki district after being diagnosed with diphtheria infection.

Diphtheria is an acute bacterial infection of respiratory system which can cause mild to severe illness. Symptoms, develop 2 – 5 days after infection, include fever, sore throat, and swollen lymph glands in the neck.

Severe illness presents with swollen neck and thick gray or white patch of dead tissue in the throat and tonsils caused by the bacterial toxin.

