Diplomats call on Sindh CM to exchange Eid greetings

KARACHI: The counsel generals of Muslim countries called on Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah here to exchange Eid greetings with him, ARY News reported on Friday.

The diplomats of Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Bangladesh, Turkey, Afghanistan and Malaysia called on the chief minister at Chief Minister House in Karachi and exchanged greetings with him, a statement said.

Several ministers of Sindh cabinet also visited chief minister Shah and exchanged greetings.

Provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Ismail Rahu were among those called on the chief minister.

Remissions for Prisoners

Chief Minister Minister on the last weekend announced remission in sentences of prisoners in Sindh jails on Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

The chief minister announced the remission of prisoners’ sentences up to 60 days on the occasion.

The announcement will be effective for 60-65 years old prisoners and women having children. It will also be applicable to prisoners aged below 18 years and the inmates who have completed their half and quarterly jail terms.

According to the announcement 3,613 jail inmates will get relief and 100 prisoners will be released after the announcement.

The chief minister directed the home ministry to release the prisoners before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi had also granted special remission in sentences of the prisoners on Eidul Fitr following the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The president announced remission in sentences up to 90 days as per their nature of the crimes while the interior ministry issued a notification.

The remission, however, not applicable to those convicted for murder, espionage, anti-state activities, sectarianism, adultery, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping, culpable homicide and terrorists acts and also those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

