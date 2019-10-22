Diplomats visit LoC to fact-check Indian claims about alleged terror camps

Diplomatic corps reached the Line of Control (LoC) to visit the sectors hit by the Indian unprovoked firing last week, and fact-check New Dehli’s claims regarding destructing three alleged terrorist camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The diplomatic corps visited Jura, Shahkot and Nousheri’s sectors on Tuesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal was also accompanying the diplomatic corps.

Dr Muhammad Faisal, in a tweet, said the Indian side has not joined the diplomatic corps in the visit to LoC. He said they have neither provided coordinates of the alleged “launchpads”.

The Indian side has not joined us in the visit to LoC neither have they provided coordinates of the alleged “launchpads”. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) October 22, 2019

Yesterday, the Foreign Office extended an invitation to the entire diplomatic corps to visit the restive LoC to inspect the areas hit by Indian shelling. It said the Indian Charge de affairs was also invited to prove the claim of his army chief before the foreign diplomats.

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had claimed on Sunday that three terror camps were destroyed in retaliatory action by its army opposite the Tangdhar and Keran sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by Indian media.

Yesterday, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said India has no grounds to support the “false claim” made by the Indian army chief. “If they don’t want to go they have the option to share claimed targeted locations with our foreign office. We will take foreign diplomats & media tomorrow on those given locations. Let all see facts on ground,” he said on Twitter.

