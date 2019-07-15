Direct flights between Pakistan, United States to resume soon: sources

ISLAMABAD: The direct flights between Pakistan and the United States is likely to restore soon as a 12-member Homeland Security team reached Islamabad today (Monday), citing sources ARY News reported.

According to details, a 12-member homeland security team under the leadership of Jason Schwebel arrived in Islamabad today to look over matters.

The (TSA) Transportation Security Administration team will visit Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on July 18 to look over the boarding process, screening and security matters.

The TSA team will also visit head offices of Airport Security Force (ASF) and Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

Earlier in May, American authorities green- lightened Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the direct flight operations to the United States, citing sources ARY News reported.

The development follows, after a meeting of the Consul General of the United States of America JoAnne Wagner on Wednesday with the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Arshad Malik, here at the PIA headquarters.

The national flag carrier had shut its direct flight operations to the US owing to financial losses of the organization.

JoAnne Wagner had assured to contact the relevant authorities for direct flights to certain US cities from Pakistan.

After a long gap of 11 years, the British Airways is June also resumed its flights for Pakistan.

