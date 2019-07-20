KARACHI: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan claimed that direct flights between Pakistan and the United States may start following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Washington.

He was speaking to media in Karachi. “All airports across the country are being transformed on modern lines,” the minister said.

Highly modernized security systems are being installed at the airports while officials of Airport Security Force (ASF) will be equipped with new weapons and vehicles, Khan assured adding that all these steps will further help to operationalize state-of-the-art security.

Earlier in this week, the officials of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) visited Pakistan to view Pakistan’s aviation security infrastructure and met with their Pakistani civil aviation counterparts. During the visit to the Islamabad airport, representatives from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and the Ministry of Aviation highlighted the airport’s security features.

The TSA, the U.S. Government agency that supervises airport and air carrier security, also visited Jinnah International Airport, Karachi to look over the boarding process, screening and security matters.

