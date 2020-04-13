Director Public Health KP tests positive for COVID-19

PESHAWAR: Director Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Ikramullah has been tested positive for the coronavirus, said Health Minister KP Taimur Jhagra on Monday.

Taimur Jhagra in his tweet said, Dr Ikramullah, who is a member of COVID19 response team has tested positive for the virus. “He is in high spirits, feeling good, and isolated at his home.”

1. Today, one of our most committed public health professionals, and part of our COVID19 response team, Dr. Ikramullah, Director Public Health KP has tested positive for Corona virus. I just talked to him. He is in high spirits, feeling good, and isolated at his home. — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) April 13, 2020

Last week, PTI leader and member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Abdul Salam Afridi had recovered from the novel coronavirus.

He had said his latest test for COVID-19 was declared negative and thanked Allah Almighty over recovery from the illness.

The lawmaker said he would soon be available to serve the people of his constituency.

Afridi had contracted the disease during relief activities in Mardan’s Manga union council that was completely locked down due to coronavirus.

