Ertuğrul actor Engin Altan Düzyatan fulfills Pakistani children’s wish

KARACHI: Turkish star and lead actor of record-breaking series, ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul’, Engin Altan Düzyatan has fulfilled wishes of three specially-abled Pakistani children by meeting them via Facebook live session.

Engin Altan Düzyatan aka Ertuğrul fulfilled the most cherished desire of three Pakistani specially-abled children by meeting them through a video link session.

Engin Altan Düzyatan was invited in the event to hold a face-to-face meeting with the children in Karachi, however, he was unable to attend it due to coronavirus pandemic. Later, the organisation changed its plan by making arrangements for a live session with the actor.

The children including Fiza, Sidra and Sohail sported costumes used by the cast of Diriliş: Ertuğrul symbolising the historical Kayi tribe.

The specially-abled children had earlier expressed their wishes to meet the lead actor Engin Altan Düzyatan aka Ertuğrul.

The Facebook live session was organised in Karachi by an organisation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, working for life-changing wishes for children and families for 40 years and helping to serve children outside the United States in nearly 50 countries on 5 continents through its 39 affiliates.

Dubbed the Muslim Game of Thrones, a drama about the makings of the Ottoman Empire sent Pakistan wild and smashed television records.

Turkish-made series earned praise for its focus on historical figures from the Muslim world who have been framed as role models for Pakistani youths, and the Urdu-language version of the show has racked up millions of views on YouTube alone.

Resurrection: Ertugrul has gripped audiences with its daring protagonist, cliffhangers and high production values since it began broadcasting on the first day of the Islamic holy month.

The five-season series tells the story of Ertugrul, the father of Osman I who founded the Ottoman Empire, which ruled parts of Europe, Western Asia and North Africa for more than 600 years.

