Four disabled children lived with mom’s rotting body for over two years

In a shocking incident, four disabled children had been living in an apartment with their mother’s rotting body for over two years in Tennessee, the United States.

According to the details, Laronda Jolly, 56, lived with her four adult children, who are reportedly all intellectually or developmentally disabled in Nashville, capital of Tennessee.

On October 21, a Davidson County deputy reached Jolly’s house to serve her an eviction notice. He reportedly found the woman’s decomposing body in her apartment hidden beneath a pile of clothes.

One of her children told the police officer that he believed Jolly died two years earlier.

Talking to journalists, Jolly’s brother said that he believed his sister died before 2018.

“There was nothing left but bones, it was just a skeleton,” he said. “I called my niece, and I asked her how long had my sister been deceased and when she said since early 2017 – I was shocked.”

The brother said he and Jolly were not close, but he occasionally called her to see how she was doing. He claimed that over the past few years, his nieces and nephews said his sister was not home, Crime Online reported.

Jolly’s brother reportedly requested a wellness check in August, but officers were unable to make contact with Jolly. He said he did not know if Jolly had any medical conditions, but police said that Jolly suffered from seizures.

“They knew better, but they were going by what their mother said, they were obeying their mother’s wishes – just let her lay there, no matter what,” Jolly’s brother said.

However, an autopsy found no signs of foul play. Officials said they may not be able to determine Jolly’s exact cause of death due to the state of her body.

