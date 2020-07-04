Disappointed to see bullies celebrating Arshad Malik’s removal: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that the previous governments have a litany of self-serving appointments to the highest offices of the country, ARY News reported.

Faraz said that merit was discarded in the past and appointments were made purely on the basis of interest which ran state institutes to the ground.

The federal minister said that the current regime is appointing the best people for the job on basis of merit, former Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi fell sick otherwise he would’ve maintained his position in the office.

He added that people come and go but transparency in the system of selection was an absolute necessity which will ensure that only the cream rose to the top and deserving individuals made it to the top offices in the country.

“We are bringing positive change to the institutions; merit is being reinstated in public offices. Reforms are essential in changing the overall outlook and inner working of an institute,” said Shibli Faraz.

The federal minister also stated that he was disappointed at the jubilee among Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz ranks when Judge Arshad Malik was suspended from service after a court order.

He said that it is the very same political party that used to blackmail and bully judges in the past for favorable rulings and history is witness to those dastardly acts.

