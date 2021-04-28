Remember the ‘Disaster Girl’? The popular meme features a cute little girl smiling slyly at the camera while a house burns in the background.

The iconic ‘Disaster Girl’ image was all over social media a few years back and still remains popular on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The little girl in the meme is Zoe Roth, who was just 4-years-old at the time.

The picture was used by millions of users in various contexts to describe situations and problems, making the Disaster Girl one of the most popular memes online.

The photo was taken in January 2005 when Zoe and her family lived just two blocks away from a fire station. Zoe, now 21, was taken aback when an email informed her that she could actually sell the image as non-fungible token, or NFT.

Much to her surprise, it was sold for 180 Ether, which calculates to about $ 4,30,000.

