Disastrous rain claims at least 15 lives in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 15 people lost their lives and many wounded in rain-related incidents during the fresh monsoon spell in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Nine persons including four children and three women were killed in a wall collapse incident took place in Saima Square of Gulistan-e-Johar area.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East Sajid Saduzai told media that all dead bodies have been taken out of the debris. Police officials said that the bodies were shifted to hospital for legal formalities.

Local residents claimed that the wall collapsed due to thunderbolt, whereas, the dead bodies were pulled out of debris by the residents. They added that the incident was reported to the concerned departments for rescue activities but no assistance was provided by the authorities for more than two hours.

In another sorrowful incident, a woman drowned in her own house in PECHS area.

Rescue sources said that the deceased woman was a polio patient and use wheelchair for movement. She was drowned to death when her family members were busy in clearing the flooded house. Her body was shifted to hospital by the rescue workers.

Moreover, a man lost his life after being drowned into flooded Gulbahar underpass.

A teenager died of electrocution in Sukhi Rerhi Goth, whereas, four people killed in drowning and three in roof collapse incidents.

Comments

comments