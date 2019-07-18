Disha Patani shares her most favourite genre of movies

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has recently shared her favourite genre of movies. Disha Patani has earned a huge fan base online after treating them with her back to back flawless looks and commendable acting skills, time and again.

“I love thriller films, I love action films and thriller is one of my most favourite genres,” said Jawani Janeman actress, who was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat.

Disha with the perfect body and skills to flaunt has done a range of action films and all her films are super hits and in Rs 100 crore club films.

The actress is well known to be one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and she is famous for her brave choices of films.

Meanwhile, Disha has completed shooting for Mohit Suri’s ‘Malang’. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur and is all set to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

