Rumoured Bollywood couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff whose relationship has always been the talk of the town have reportedly ‘broken up’, Indian media reports.

The lovebirds never denied or confirmed their relationship but made several public appearances together and were spotted on dates.

The couple who reportedly dated for three years mutually decided to go their separate ways a few weeks ago. Pinkvilla’s source, a common friend to the duo, revealed Tiger and Disha were going through a tough patch and people around them had seen it coming.

They have realised that they are better off as friends than lovers and will continue to remain friends, added the source.

Both the actors were first seen together on the small screen in the music video Befikra and shared screen space in film Baaghi 2.

On the work front, Disha who made her dream Bollywood debut in 2016 is currently shooting for her next Malang. Tiger, on the other hand, will be next seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

