Disney releases new poster for Angeline Jolie’s Maleficent 2

Hollywood actress Angeline Jolie is the mistress of evil in Maleficent 2 and Disney has just unveiled a new poster of the sequel.

It features Jolie’s titular character front and center who looms large over the other characters played by Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Skrein, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Here’s the full poster.

Check out the new poster for Disney’s #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. In theaters October 18th! pic.twitter.com/OG34hiWErS — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 5, 2019

The original Maleficent released in 2014 became a huge hit as it was far more sympathetic and three-dimensional with a backstory.

Five years later, Disney is bringing it’s sequel which reveals that the peace reached between human and fairy kingdoms at the end of the film, was short-lived.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will be released on October 18.

Comments

comments