Disney has released the trailer of it’s live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp featuring two adorable pups.

The classic movie which involves an imagined world of talking dogs is the latest addition to it’s photorealistic remakes’ list following The Lion King, Aladdin, and Dumbo.

Starring Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux, it will however not be released in theatres but will premiere on Disney’s streaming service launch date, November 12. Lady and the Tramp will mark Disney+’s first original movie.

Lady and the Tramp, a new take on a timeless classic, only on #DisneyPlus. Start streaming November 12. pic.twitter.com/nW0eThZVwA — Disney (@Disney) August 23, 2019

The original film’s story follows a pampered cocker spaniel named Lady whose comfortable life slips away once her owners have a baby. Once she is on the streets, she is protected by the tough stray drop Tramp and romance blossoms between the two.

The 1995 American animated musical romance also got a direct-to-video sequel Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure in 2001.

