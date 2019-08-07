‘The Little Mermaid’ live musical set to premiere on ABC

A new live-action version of The Little Mermaid is coming to ABC to mark the 30th anniversary of the Disney classic.

As announced by the network’s president, a live-action hybrid television special titled “The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live!” will debut on the channel on November 5.

Starring Moana actress Auli’I Cravalho as Ariel, it will feature musical performances, puppetry and the original animated film, reported Huffington Post.

The ABC special will also star Oscar-nominee Queen Latifah as Ursula, musician Shaggy as Ariel’s crustacean sidekick Sebastian and music from the animated film by Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken.

The announcement for the live TV musical game came after Disney unveiled it’s plans of a live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid from the mind of director Rob Marshall.

