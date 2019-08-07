Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘The Little Mermaid’ live musical set to premiere on ABC

The Little Mermaid, Disney

A new live-action version of The Little Mermaid is coming to ABC to mark the 30th anniversary of the Disney classic.

As announced by the network’s president, a live-action hybrid television special titled “The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live!” will debut on the channel on November 5.

Starring Moana actress Auli’I Cravalho as Ariel, it will feature musical performances, puppetry and the original animated film, reported Huffington Post.

Read more: Meet the new Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake ‘The Little Mermaid’

The ABC special will also star Oscar-nominee Queen Latifah as Ursula, musician Shaggy as Ariel’s crustacean sidekick Sebastian and music from the animated film by Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken.

The announcement for the live TV musical game came after Disney unveiled it’s plans of a live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid from the mind of director Rob Marshall.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Disney releases new poster for Angeline Jolie’s Maleficent 2

Lifestyle

Sajal, Ahad make public appearance as engaged couple

Lifestyle

Disney sees box office gains, but earnings fall short

Lifestyle

Singer Pink’s tour crew crash land at Danish airport


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close