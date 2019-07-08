Disney rolled out the trailer of upcoming live-action remake Mulan on Sunday which is based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan.

A reboot of the original 1998 American animated action adventure, the teaser was debuted during halftime of the FIFA Women’s World Cup marking their glorious win.

In the trailer, Mulan can be seen getting ready to take on any new suitors on the battle field through her sword-fighting skills.

It is my duty to fight. Disney’s #Mulan is in theaters March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/g8digglok6 — Disney (@Disney) July 7, 2019

“Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China,” the film studio said about the movie.

Mulan stars Li as emperor of China, Gong Li as a powerful witch and Donnie Yen as Mulan’s mentor, Commander Tung. Yoson An will also make an appearance as Mulan’s ally and eventual love interest, Chen Honghui.

Directed by Niki Caro, the new film is set to hit theatres on March 27, 2020.

Comments

comments