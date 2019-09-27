Disney, Sony strike deal to keep Spider-Man in Marvel universe

Marvel Studios will continue to produce the Spider-Man Homecoming series, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Walt Disney Studios said on Friday, heading off fans’ fears that the popular superhero would disappear from the Marvel cinematic universe.

The third film in Spider-Man’s current incarnation, starring Tom Holland, will now be released on July 16, 2021, the studios said.

Last month multiple media reports said that Marvel boss Kevin Feige was in a financial dispute with Sony, who holds the rights to the superhero.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue”, Feige said.

About Spiderman

A bite from a spider somehow granted teenager Peter Parker its arachnid abilities and instead of using them for personal gain, he decided to help others with them.

An orphan living with his aunt, May Parker, the boy chose to wear a mask while fighting crime so as not to burden her with his actions.

Calling himself Spider-Man and sporting a pair of web-shooting devices he’d constructed, Parker wound up in internet videos which attracted the attention of Tony Stark. T

he billionaire industrialist deduced Spider-Man’s secret identity and approached Parker at his and May’s home in Queens, New York with a request for aid from the hero in an upcoming confrontation with Captain America and a group of other rogue Avengers and associates.

Parker was initially hesitant to even admit his secret career as Spider-Man, but the thrill of adventure and Stark’s talk of responsibility drew him in and he accepted the invitation, as well as a new, high-tech costume and web-shooters.

