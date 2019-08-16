Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Disney’s fifth movie of the year to make $1billion is ‘Toy Story 4’

Disney becomes the first studio of the year to have five $1 billion movies under it’s name with Toy Story 4 being the latest one to cross the mark. 

The studio announced on Thursday that the animated Pixar film has hit $1.001 billion in worldwide ticket sales becoming the fourth Pixar movie ever to join the billion-dollar club.

Released on June 21, the fourth installment in Pixar’s Toy Story series introduces several new characters, including a talking fork. It has been well received by audiences for it’s humour, emotion and animation. The film fared quite well at the box office becoming the sixth highest-grossing film of 2019 as well as the ninth highest grossing animated film of all time.

Spider-Man: Far From Home—a co-production of Sony film and Disney’s Marvel Studios is the only other feat to have hit the $1 billion milestone globally this year.

The Walt Disney Studio planned to release 19 movies in 2019. So far, five out of them have soared past 10-figures. These successful movies include  Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Aladdin, The Lion King and now Toy Story 4. Of these, two are live-action remakes of Disney classics.

Disney has also introduced a new streaming service Disney+ to give competition to Netflix. 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Selena Gomez to launch her own beauty line

Lifestyle

Metallica donates 250,000 euros for pediatric hospital

Lifestyle

NFL to partner with rapper Jay-Z on social change, music

Lifestyle

Ahad Raza Mir shares his instrumental version of national anthem


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close