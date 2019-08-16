Disney’s fifth movie of the year to make $1billion is ‘Toy Story 4’

Disney becomes the first studio of the year to have five $1 billion movies under it’s name with Toy Story 4 being the latest one to cross the mark.

The studio announced on Thursday that the animated Pixar film has hit $1.001 billion in worldwide ticket sales becoming the fourth Pixar movie ever to join the billion-dollar club.

Released on June 21, the fourth installment in Pixar’s Toy Story series introduces several new characters, including a talking fork. It has been well received by audiences for it’s humour, emotion and animation. The film fared quite well at the box office becoming the sixth highest-grossing film of 2019 as well as the ninth highest grossing animated film of all time.

Thanks to our fans to infinity and beyond for helping #ToyStory4 cross $1B at the global box office! https://t.co/3gTETSoTkS pic.twitter.com/vpRwVEmKgA — Disney (@Disney) August 15, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home—a co-production of Sony film and Disney’s Marvel Studios is the only other feat to have hit the $1 billion milestone globally this year.

The Walt Disney Studio planned to release 19 movies in 2019. So far, five out of them have soared past 10-figures. These successful movies include Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Aladdin, The Lion King and now Toy Story 4. Of these, two are live-action remakes of Disney classics.

Disney has also introduced a new streaming service Disney+ to give competition to Netflix.

Comments

comments