Ministry of Health directs district authorities to seal PMDC building

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ministry of Healthcare has decided to seal the building of Pakistan Medical and Dental Commission (PMDC), a summary with regards to the action was sent by the district authorities on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The summary directs the district authority to seal the premises under the ministry’s jurisdiction until further notice.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council was dissolved and ordered to be replaced by the Pakistan Medical Commission, the federal government announced in October.

President Arif Alvi signed the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019 which denoted that a new era will begin regarding regulation and control of the medical profession, said a press release.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on February 11 declared the dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) by a presidential ordinance as ‘null and void’, ARY News reported.

The Islamabad High Court Judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani announced the reserved verdict in the PMDC dissolution case.

The high court also declared the establishment of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) as illegal and unlawful.

