District authority Islamabad issues SOPs for restaurants

Islamabad authorities have issued a list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for opening restaurants in the vicinity of the federal capital, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The district authorities have directed restaurant owners to ensure coronavirus tests of all their employees before opening the establishments.

A notification issued in this regard demands that safety and health requirements pertaining to all food items and ingredients be checked thoroughly and quality standards upheld.

Restaurants providing home delivery service of edibles will be checked for quality and safety tomorrow.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on May 7 that the government has decided to lift the lockdown in phases starting from today.

Briefing the nation about decisions made during today’s meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), he said the decision to lift lockdown has been taken to mitigate the suffering of people.

“The decision has been made due to the suffering of our people,” the premier explained.

