Moroccan Ambassador lauds Pakistan’s policies to diversify trade, investment

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the world will witness an enlightened, moderate and progressive Pakistan through effective diplomacy and media engagements.

Talking to Morocco Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune in Islamabad today, she said both countries need to employ futuristic media engagement strategies for furthering socio-cultural exchange in order to strengthen bilateral ties.

She also emphasized on the signing of an MoU for cooperation between the media industry of both countries and for that employment of a focal person was agreed upon by the participants of the meeting.

Moroccan Ambassador lauded the policies of the Pakistani government to diversify trade and investment options between Morocco and Pakistan through successful engagements at the delegation-level in the past.

Both also agreed on content sharing between the National Television Networks of Pakistan and Morocco. He said Morocco is exploring new ways for economic and infrastructural development and can benefit from the experience Pakistan is gaining through CPEC for regional connectivity.

