Divided administrative powers biggest reason behind Karachi’s problems: PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that divided administrative powers were the biggest reason behind Karachi’s problems, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) in Islamabad, PM Imran said that recent rains have exposed administrative lacunas as well as caused difficulties for the people of the metropolis of which the federal government is fully cognizant.

He said that an empowered and effective system is being formulated to ensure implementation on the timelines set for various projects, which is vital for the success of the plan.

PM Imran said that attention of federal and provincial governments have time and again been drawn towards this issue.

He said it is need of the hour that powers related to water supply scheme, sewage treatment and disposal, solid waste management and building control authority be delegated to an authorized administrator or local government. The meeting reviewed the KTP for the resolution of longstanding problems of the people of Karachi.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran would arrive in Karachi on Saturday to resolve city’s civic and infrastructure problems.

As per details, the prime minister will visit the port city on September 5 (Saturday) where he will announce a special package for the rain-hit city.

In a tweet on Thursday, Information Minister Shibli Faraz had said that Karachi’s development was a guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity. “PM Imran Khan is committed to restore the glory of Karachi as the city of lights.”

