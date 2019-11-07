DMC initiates dog-culling campaign in Karachi

KARACHI: The district municipal corporations (DMC) on Wednesday initiated a dog-culling campaign in different areas of the metropolis and killed dozens of dogs by poisoning them.

The campaign is being carried out in Pehlwan Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Lines Area, and Khudadad Colony.

Multiple dogs were poisoned to death in Lines Area and Khudadad Colony.

Earlier today, an 11-year old, bitten by a dog in interior Sindh, died at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH).

The death toll in Sindh by dog bite incidents has reached 21 this year.

The issue of dog-bite has become prevalent in Karachi and other parts of the province. It is pertinent to mention here that in a recent incident 12 people, including a police officer, were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital of the city for vaccination after a rabid dog bitten them, but doctors expressed their helplessness to administer the Anti-Rabies Vaccine due to the non-availability of the ARV.

The Sindh High Court is also hearing a petition over the action against stray dogs and a shortage of anti-rabies vaccine in the province.

