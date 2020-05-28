One more doctor falls prey to COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA: Fighting on the front line, one more doctor died of COVID-19 in Balochistan on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Confirming the report, a spokesperson of Balochistan health department said that Dr Zubair Ahmed, who died today of complications arising out of Covid-19, had been performing his duties at the trauma centre in Bolan Medical Complex Hospital.

Few days back, the doctor had started showing COVID-19 symptoms and he had been admitted to the Fatima Jinnah Hospital where he breathed his last today, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on May 6, in an unfortunate incident, a young male nurse had died in Karachi after suffering from novel coronavirus, highlighting the risk frontline health workers face as they fight the pandemic.

According to details, the male nurse identified as 30-year-old Noman had been treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Civil Hospital, where he had breathed his last that day.

Before contacting the virus, he had been involved in the medics’ team fighting the coronavirus in the city. Young Nurses Association (YNA) had paid a tribute to the male nurse who died while trying to save many lives from coronavirus.

