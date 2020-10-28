Doctor removes live worms from man’s eye

This is the horrifying moment a doctor removes around 20 wriggling worms from a 60-year-old man’s eyes.

The 60-year-old patient, known by the surname Wan, said he first felt the sensation of a foreign body in his eyes a couple of months ago but he thought the condition was caused by tiredness and did not treat it at that moment.

Hailing from Suzhou city of Jiangsu province in eastern China, he was admitted to a hospital after the pain in his eye increased.

Upon medical examination, Dr. Xi Ting identified a cluster of tiny worms stuck under Wan’s right eyelid.

Video taken by the medical staff shows Dr. Xi pulling a long, wriggly worm from the patient’s eyelid and placing it in a clear container.

He subsequently removes at least 20 white slender roundworms, also known as nematodes.

Dr Xi said that it takes about 15 to 20 days for the larvae to develop as worms.

Wan said that he does not have pets at home, however, he exercised outdoors regularly and might have come in contact with animals some time.

Read More: WATCH: Tapeworm found in man’s brain owing to food intake

The doctor reminded animal owners to be careful of pet hygiene as parasites such as nematodes can be transferred to people.

He also advised patients experiencing symptoms such as blurred vision or discomfort to seek medical attention.

