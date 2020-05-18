Doctor, paramedics contract coronavirus at Karachi’s cardiac hospital

KARACHI: A doctor and five paramedic staffers of a cardiac hospital in Karachi contracted coronavirus on Monday, showcasing the risk health workers face at the time of the pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, six members of a cardiac emergency centre in Landhi area of the city were diagnosed with coronavirus after initially four of them showed virus symptoms-mainly fever.

“A doctor, female nurse and two other paramedics were initially quarantined,” they said adding that later two more staffers tested positive for the infection.

All of them have been quarantined as the authorities shut down the hospital over safety precautions.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh province remains most affected from coronavirus in the country with most of the cases being reported from provincial capital Karachi.

As many as 864 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Sindh over the past 24 hours, rising the tally of infections to 17, 241 across the province on Monday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 864 new infections were detected when 4,679 samples were tested. Three more people died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 280 in the province, he added.

He said 136 patients are in critical condition, of them 29 are on ventilators.

The chief minister said a total of 12,472 patients are under treatment, 11,095 are in home isolation, 562 at various hospitals and 815 at isolation centres. He disclosed 280 more patients have been cured and discharged to their homes.

Read More: 142 health workers contract coronavirus within 24 hours in Pakistan

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at 4,489, he added.

Providing a district-wise breakdown of cases, he said Karachi recorded 657 out of the 864 new cases, adding district East saw 171 new cases, Malir 141, district South 117, district Central 94, Korangi 75, and West 59.

He said Ghotki recorded 31 new cases, Jacobabad 30, Larkana 21, Sukkur 17, Shikarpur and Qambar Shahdadkot seven each. Thatta, Kashmore and Kandhkot also saw five new cases each over the past 24 hours.

Matiari and Naushero Feroze recorded two cases each.

