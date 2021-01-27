Doctor gets wife’s scolding for getting vaccine alone, video goes viral

Dr. K K Aggarwal – a well-acclaimed cardiologist in India was caught live on social media getting scolded by his wife for getting vaccine alone without informing.

In a private conversation, the doctor was heard explaining to his wife that while he had already received the vaccine, she would be able to get it on Monday.

Angry over the doctor taking the Corona vaccine alone, she was heard asking “Why couldn’t you take me with you?” repeatedly.

“I just went to check on the vaccine. They said get it done, so I got it,” he was seen saying while sitting in a car.

Doctor KK Agarwal got himself vaccinated without his wife. Note to self : don’t ever pick-up phone while you are live on tv 🙂

#forwarded. pic.twitter.com/uhIQYvZ4IO — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) January 27, 2021

But his wife was heard repeatedly saying, “Why couldn’t you take me with you?” and “Don’t lie to me.”

Ever since the video has been doing rounds on the internet and Twitter does what it’s best at. Trolling. People from all over are giving out hilarious reactions online.

On January 23, Dr Aggarwal had shared a Facebook video which shows him receiving the Covid vaccine.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 20 lakh healthcare workers across India have received shots of Covid-19 vaccine till January 26,

Globally, over 68 million people have been administered shots of Covid-19 vaccine.

The United States, the country worst affected by the virus, has administered the most vaccine shots in the world at 22.7 million.

