KARACHI: A doctor volunteering to treat coronavirus patients at a Karachi hospital has been diagnosed as positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The affected doctor is associated with a private healthcare facility in the city’s posh area of Clifton and volunteered to tend people affected by the deadly infection at the Dow University of Health Sciences Hospital.

A number of health professionals on the front line striving to turn the tide on the coronavirus pandemic have fallen victim to the virus that has infected thousands and killed 224 people across the country.

The number of cases of the deadly virus has reached 10,513, including 224 deaths.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today confirmed 298 new coronavirus cases in the province.

In a video statement released from the CM House, he said out of the 298 cases reported over the past 24 hours, 202 cases were detected in Karachi while 96 emerged in other districts of the province.

CM Murad said that four more have died from novel coronavirus in the province during this period, taking the provincial toll to 73. He said the coronavirus cases in Karachi stand at 2,409 while the provincial tally of positive cases has risen to 3,671.

