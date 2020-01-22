Doctors treating Asif Zardari advise him against traveling  

KARACHI: Doctors of a private hospital, where Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari is currently undergoing treatment, have advised him against traveling, ARY NEWS reported.

A report from the hospital, detailing the current health condition of the former president of the country, declared slow progress in the health condition of Asif Zardari.

It said that Zardari was admitted to the hospital on December 14 and his thallium scan and echocardiogram test, commonly known as eco, was conducted on 26 December.

“He is advised to undergo angiography after suffering from angina pain,” it said adding that the sugar level obtained from the blood samples also showed an uncontrollable pattern.

He is also advised to undergo an MRI scan in order to further evaluate his health condition.

The former president was also unable to attend a party gathering in Rawalpindi on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto and addressed the party activists via video link.

On December 11, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved the bail petition of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

CJ IHC Justice Athar Minallah asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Jahanzaib Bharwana to review the medical report of the petitioner. The chief justice directed the prosecutor to read it out loud in the courtroom.

Bharwana read the report which stated the symptoms of diseases and recommended immediate medical treatment to the patient. The report was prepared by the medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital constituted over directives of the court.

Later, the IHC bench approved the bail plea of Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

