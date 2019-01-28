Doctors boycott OPDs in govt hospitals for raise in wages

KARACHI: Junior doctors of government hospitals have launched province-wide strike in Sindh to press for their demand of raise in salaries and other facilities, ARY News reported on Monday.

The young doctors have closed out-patient departments (OPDs) at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital, Civil Hospital, Lyari General Hospital and other government medical facilities in the city, and government hospitals across the province today. The protesting doctors are demanding raise in salaries, allowances and health insurance.

The doctors body has announced to boycott duty at OPDs in government hospitals in the province for three days.

The strike has added misery to the hardships of the patients and their relatives.

After announcement of doctors strike, doors of OPDs have been closed in government hospitals in Dadu, Shikarpur, Matiari and other districts of the province.

The Doctors Action Committee has warned to extend their strike to emergency wards and other departments of hospitals if the government failed to accept their demands.

Strikes and protests by doctors and para-medics have become a norm in government hospitals across Pakistan to press the authorities for acceptance of their demands.

The brunt of these protests suffered by poor patients and their relatives. These strikes also result in death of unattended patients in government hospitals.

Comments

comments