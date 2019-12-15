Doctors conduct tests to decide on angioplasty of Asif Zardari

KARACHI: There are reports of improvement in the health condition of former president Asif Ali Zardari, citing sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

Asif Ali Zardari is feeling better after rest at home after a long time, sources further said.

The doctors have conducted some necessary tests of Mr. Zardari, who has been undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

Doctors have examined him again today and likely to continue the former president’s treatment for the next few days as he will undergo a range of tests about his cardiac ailment.

A team of doctors headed by Dr. Nadeem Qamar monitoring his health. The doctors have consulted over his disease and will take a decision about performing angioplasty after analyzing medical reports, according to sources.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial minister of health Dr. Azra Pechuho have been in contact with the medical board with regard to the health condition of the former president.

Security has been stepped up at the hospital and the unnecessary hospital staff not being allowed entry at the floor of the hospital where the People’s Party leader has been admitted in a room.

Apart of the security staff of the hospital, police commandos have also been deployed for security in the hospital premises.

Asif Ali Zardari was released on medical grounds after an accountability court in Islamabad issued separate robkars [mandamuses] in the Park Lane Estate Company and the money laundering through fake bank accounts cases against him on Thursday.

After submission of surety bonds, the robkars were dispatched to the superintendent of the Adiala Jail.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Mr Zardari on medical grounds in accountability cases against him.

