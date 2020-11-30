Three doctors contract COVID-19 in Sukkur’s Civil Hospital

SUKKUR: Three doctors of Sukkur’s Civil Hospital have contracted novel coronavirus including the in-charge of intensive care unit (ICU) Dr Maqsood Siddiqui, ARY News reported on Monday.

Three doctors including chief cardiologist Dr Ahmed Mujtaba, in-charge chest department Dr Shafiq Muhammad and ICU in-charge Dr Maqsood Siddiqui have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Civil Hospital Dr Saleem Khamisani confirmed that the senior doctors contacted the virus and have been sent to quarantine.

Pakistan recorded fresh 2,839 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases stands at 14.4 per cent, 17.95 per cent in Karachi, 18.21 in Hyderabad.

In the past 24 hours, 40 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,025. 1,613 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,046 patients are in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 398,024. The positivity rate has reached 8.5 per cent in a day.

A total of 33,302 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 341,423 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,508,810 samples have been tested thus far.

