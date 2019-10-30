LAHORE: JUIF leader, Maulana Fazlur Rehman who has embarked on an ‘Azadi March’ against the present government cancelled plans to make a pit-stop at services hospital to visit the ailing Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Leader of Jamiat e Ulema Islam Fazl (JUIF) talking to the media confirmed that he could not meet the PML-N Supremo whose condition has reportedly been critically ill.

Maulana apprised the media personnel that the doctors responsible for the health and well being of the former premier barred him from meeting Sharif.

“They said that Nawaz Sharif’s health concerns were alarming hence no visitors were allowed to meet or check up on him, the plan has thus been let go off, said Fazl.

Answering a question raised by a reporter over his voyage to Islamabad, the Maulana answered that him and his politcial party intended to put forth there demands towards the incumbent government.

Discussing the possibility of one of the demands being Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation, Maulana said that he was as yet quizzical over what Imran Khan will decide but he admitted that he was not sure of the demand being met.

It was reported earlier in the day that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was likely to meet former premier Nawaz Sharif as the ‘Azadi March’ caravan keeps moving onward to the capital, Islamabad.

