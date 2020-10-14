‘Doctors’ negligence’ claims pregnant woman’s life in Lahore

LAHORE: A 27-year-old pregnant woman died in Lahore on Wednesday owing to the alleged negligence of the doctors during her treatment at the private health facility, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the relatives, the woman, a resident of the Shalimar area of the city, was brought to the private hospital in Mughalpura for giving birth to a child.

“She gave birth to a baby girl and later died owing to the negligence of the doctors treating her at the facility,” the relatives alleged.

The doctors and other staffers ran away from the hospital premises soon the victim died and the family resorted to violence.

The family of the woman staged a protest outside the hospital over the negligence of the doctors and demanded of the authorities to register a case against those involved in the incident.

In a similar incident on September 21, the alleged recklessness of private hospital staff in Nawabshah claimed the life of a pregnant woman during labour as they abandoned her after she fainted.

The staff of the private hospital allegedly shifted the victim Kainat Jamali to a public hospital after she fainted due to unbearable pain during the labour and her situation deteriorated which was not managed prior to delivery.

The bereaved family claimed that the private hospital staff shifted the patient as she passed out during her delivery to a government hospital ICU and disappeared. The woman remained unattended to and died of pain in the hospital.

