KARACHI: Aviation ministry has formed a three-member inquiry committee to probe alleged claims of harassment of female nurse staff at Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) medical centre in Karachi against two doctors, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesman for the Senior Joint Secretary Aviation Ministry Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the inquiry board would initiate probe into the matter from May 18 and would complete its inquiry within seven days.

The probe team would be led by Director Security and Vigilance CAA while a deputy director and a female assistant director Human Resources (HR) were also part of it.

The committee would grill the accused, Dr Naveed and Dr Khurram, while a nurse who leveled allegations and other members of the nursing staff and doctors would also be probed to ascertain the facts pertaining to the matter.

The spokesman said that the Director General CAA and secretary aviation authority has taken strict notice of the harassment allegations and decided to conduct a probe into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that harassment allegations have popped up time and again in the country despite laws and forums to deal with the issue.

A report in November 2019 showed that over 3000 women suffered from sexual harassment acts in Lahore, capital city of Punjab province, showcasing a shocking increase in the women-related violence in the city from the previous year.

A police report obtained by the ARY NEWS revealed that the women-related violent incidents has witnessed an increasing trend in the provincial capital from the past six years.

“2228 cases of sexual harassment involving women were reported in Lahore during 2014,” read the report further showing an increasing trend with 2618 cases in 2015, 2746 cases in 2016 and 2937 cases in 2018.

It further highlighted that 3387 cases of women related sexual harassment were reported in 2019, most than any of the previous six years.

The report said that 149 women were killed in the city in the name of honour killing during the first ten months of the ongoing year, which is slightly low from the 2018, that witnessed 198 of these cases.

