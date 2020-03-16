‘Doctors who bunked off quarantine duty in Balochistan to face disciplinary action’

QUETTA: Spokesperson Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani on Monday said doctors, who are denying to perform duties to deal with the coronavirus threat, will face disciplinary action, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News’ programme Bakhabar Savera, the Balochistan government spokesperson said concrete steps have been put in place in the province to deal with the deadly virus.

He said the people kept in quarantine were not protesting over lack of health facilities. “They are demanding to be sent back to their homes.”

Replying to a query, Shahwani said the pictures of pushcarts and stalls are old and setup of stalls outside the shops were allowed on the demand of Zaireen Council.

Read more: Coronavirus: Balochistan extends closure of educational institutions till March 31

Meanwhile, as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus, the Balochistan government had decided to keep the revenue courts and offices of civil secretariat closed till March 22.

According to a declaration, administrative departments of the civil secretariat, revenue courts and tehsil offices would remain closed across the province till March 22.

Offices of the Heath department, finance, planning and development would remain open, read the statement. The provincial government has directed the commissioners to minimize visitors’ movement in the offices

