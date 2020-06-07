Woman sexually assaulted by doctors during check-up in India

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A young woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two doctors during a check-up at a local clinic in Muzaffarnagar city of India’s Uttar Pradesh (UP) state.

The local police registered a case against the accused doctors identified as Ashok Kumar and Akhil, who owns the clinic over the complaint of the victim’s family after she was sexually assaulted by the medics during a check-up on Friday.

According to a police officer H S Singh, the accused persons were absconding.

The family complained that the 25-year-old woman went to the clinic with her mother and brother where she was sexually assaulted during the check-up while her family members waited outside the room.

The family members went back to the clinic and thrashed the accused after the woman narrated her ordeal to her family after reaching home.

Later, a case was registered against the doctors in the local police statement, whereas, the woman was sent for medical examination.

